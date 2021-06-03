Louisville funk jam band Big Atomic has a new EP called Body Politic due June 25th and we have the first single to share called “Justice Denied”. The song was inspired by 2020’s protests and The Black Lives Matter movement. Going a step further, all proceeds from the sale of the single and EP will benefit through the month of June, the Change Today, Change Tomorrow organization which benefits underrepresented and

underserved communities in the greater Louisville area. They even started a GoFundMe page to help with this effort.

The band will have two Album Release shows at Zanzabar on June 4th with Driftwood Gypsy and June 5th with Kiana & The Sun Kings. Kiana, by the way, sings on the new single “Justice Denied”.