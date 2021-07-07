“They’re not toys, they’re collectibles!”

Hey, you don’t have to justify your Funko collection to us. Doesn’t everyone have at least one, whether a comic book, a character from your favorite TV show, or, perhaps– a favorite musician?

Now Funko has added some more oddly-shaped faces to their line of figurines, including some of our favorite rockers:

Guitar god Jimi Hendrix has been featured before, but now has a new addition, with his Funko capturing him as he appeared during a July 30, 1970 concert in Hawaii.

It’s a new vision of John Lennon as well, with his figurine showing the Beatle in the iconic army he wore during his famous 1972 performance at Madison Square Garden.

If you like to rock harder, there’s also a new Ozzy Osbourne figure, plus fans of Iron Maiden will enjoy not one but TWO new versions of the latter’s famous mascot, “Eddie”:

More of a Pearl Jam or Green Day fan? All members of those bands are getting new treatment from Funko:

For more details click here.

All photos courtesy of Funko.com

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News