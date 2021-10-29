G-Eazy on These Things Happen Too & Demi Lovato Collab: “We’re both complicated human beings.”

G-Eazy sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about These Things Happen Too, an album that sequels his 2014 breakthrough. The rap artist talks about the 436 songs that were written for the project, E-40 influence, and his nostalgia for the past. He also tells us about befriending Cage The Elephant’s Matthew Shultz, who guests on a track, covering David Bowie’s Lazarus on last year’s Everything’s Strange Here, collaborating with Demi Lovato on Breakdown and their shared experience as artists, and teaming up with Diane Warren and Santana on She’s Fire.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.