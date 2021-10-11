Gabe Liedman on the Queer Forward Comedy of Netflix’s Q-Force

Comedian/Writer/Producer Gabe Liedman sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new Netflix series, Q-Force, and how the adult animation series about a group of LGBT superspies picks up from his work on PEN15, Big Mouth, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The showrunner talks about creating the concept based on an idea from Sean Hayes (who also stars as the lead character),representing so many different types of queer, making a show that’s queer-forward, and getting a strong message across while still writing comedy. Liedman breaks down some of the cultural references used such as LA Confidential and the Princess Diaries, taking inspiration from Mission Impossible and the Jason Bourne series, and the amazing cast that includes Wanda Sykes, David Harbour, Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, and lots of cameos from other comedians.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailers below.