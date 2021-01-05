Gang of Four co-founder Jon King speaks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s new box set, ‘77-’81. The post-punk legend discusses being rejected by numerous record labels, the bleak 70’s British life that informed their poignant lyrics, dealing with Nazi’s who would come to their shows, and how their songs still speak to all of the same issues of today. King also tells us about being influenced by Jimi Hendrix and funk music, touring with Public Enemy, and recently being sampled by Run the Jewels, as well as the American Indian Club 1980 live show that officially debuts in the box set and having their music used in film and television, including 13 Reasons Why, Manchurian Candidate, and Marie Antionette.

Watch the interview above and then check out some classics.