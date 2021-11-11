They’ve been sharing some new songs in the last year but Aussie rockers Gang of Youths have finally, officially announced a new album is coming in early 2022!

angel in real time drops February 25th and according to a press release focuses on frontman Dave Le’aupepe’s father, as well as “indigenous identity, death, grief and God,” with Le’aupepe adding, “I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it.”

Gang of Youths have also announced a lengthy North American tour for April and May, which just so happens to include a stop in Louisville! They’re playing Mercury Ballroom April 25th, 2022. You can get ticket info here.

Meanwhile, check out the visualizer for their new tune “tend the garden”…

