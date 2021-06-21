Garbage have shared another new video from their recently released album, No Gods No Masters.

Just like previously released tracks, “Wolves” and “The Men Who Rule The World”, the video for “The Creeps” was directed by Chilean animator Javi MiAmor and features singer Shirley Manson with some very strange visuals.

No Gods No Masters is the first Garbage album since 2016. A deluxe version featuring some obscure releases is also available. Plus, Garbage is set to hit the road this summer with Alanis Morrisette and Liz Phair.

