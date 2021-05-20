Garbage will release their highly-anticipated new album No Gods No Masters June 11th and we’ve gotten another taste of it with their latest single!

While maybe not quite as dark as the first track they released, “The Men Who Rule the World”, as vocalist Shirley Manson said in a statement:

“This is a song about inner conflict. About regret. About duality. In the past I have hurt so many people in my life, both knowingly and unknowingly. But when you’re young and in self-survival mode, much like a baby rattlesnake, you have no idea how strong your venom is. But it has the power to kill. Meanwhile you’re just out there having fun. This song is an ode to that idea of: Who are you going to be as a person? Are you going to be a force of harm or are you going to try to do good in the world? A song about the struggle that exists inside ourselves as humans.”

Check out the video for “Wolves”…

