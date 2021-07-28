Shirley Manson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the new Garbage album, No Gods No Masters, which takes direct aim at the events of the past four years in one of the band’s most powerful statements to date. The Scottish-born singer discusses her use of Go and religion that appear in these songs, the benefits of being an outsider, and what their songs Queer and Androgyny have come to speak to today. Manson also dives into the post-punk and new wave influences that the band recall in the LP’s music, the chance for a deluxe edition of 2001’s Beautiful Garbage, and the possibilities for collaborations on the upcoming Alanis Morissette tour.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.