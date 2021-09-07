Celebrating its 26th Anniversary, The Garvin Gate Blues Festival returns in 2021 for a 1 day event on Saturday, October 9 at Garvin Place & Oak St. in Old Louisville. They had to cancel last year due to the pandemic so the return is highly anticipated. See the full schedule below for details. And as always, it’s free!

2:00 p.m.﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿Rusty Ends & the Hillbilly HooDoo, Earwig Recording Artist

﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿Sponsored by: Earwig Records﻿ ﻿

3:15 p.m.﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿The Revelators﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

4:15 p.m.﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿The Pearls﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿

5:30 p.m.﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿Louisville Women in The Blues, Featuring Susan O’Neil, Tanita Gaines &

﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿ Robbie Bartlett with Da Mudcats

7:00 p.m.﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿Soul Circus Blues Band w/ Special Guest Sylvia Walters

8:20 p.m.﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿Screamin’ John & TD Lind ﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿

9:40 p.m.﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿Laurie Jane & The 45s﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿

Screamin’ John and TD Lind are a powerful blues-inspired Americana ensemble from Louisville, Ky. Their brand of music is influenced by blues greats such as Freddie King and Otis Rush and also has deep roots in traditional blues, the folk of Woodie Guthrie and the rock ‘n roll of Free and Humble Pie.

﻿From Garvin Gate’s home city of Louisville, KY is Laurie Jane & the 45s, are known as classic singers of the 1940-50’s, punctuated with a Chicago blues swagger & the energy of early Memphis rock.

Garvin Gate Blues Festival takes place at The Garvin Gate on Oak Street between 4th & 6th Streets, one mile south of downtown Louisville. In addition to continuous live entertainment from two stages, the festival has an array of food and drink vendors. Proceeds benefit the Garvin Gate and Old Louisville neighborhoods and A Recipe to End Hunger, a charitable cookbook started by WAVE3 television personality, Dawn Gee. Proceeds help schools raise the funds needed to feed every child in need.

“The Garvin Gate Blues Festival is a great Louisville tradition that I look forward to attending every year. It’s a must-do for locals and visitors alike.” – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

