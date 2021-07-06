Gary Numan catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss his new album, Intruder, which continues his look at the impact humans have on the environment and humans as an intruder virus. The Industrial legend talks about writing from the point of view of the Earth, the bleak outlook within the songs, and the frustration of seeing the previous US administration set us back from environmental progress. Numan, who has Asperger syndrome, also talks about his fascination with emotions and the science fiction of technology’s relationship with it.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.