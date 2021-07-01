The duo formerly known as Frederick The Younger is now Genevva featuring Aaron Craker and Jenni Cochran. Besides being extremely photogenic and well dressed, they make great music together so we are very excited about their upcoming album called Slip Away. They’ve released a couple of singles in advance and you can listen to “Outside of Cleveland” below. In addition to their album release show, they’ll be playing at our August 25th Waterfront Wednesday with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Brooks Ritter. We asked Jenni about the new album and the album release show:

“Slip Away,” our debut album as Genevva, comes out July 9th on all streaming platforms and we’re very excited! It’s eleven songs that we recorded mostly at our home studio. The songs are more vocal and lyrically driven. We had a lot of fun recording this album – we were able to take our time building the songs part by part, harmony by harmony. I feel very attached to the lyrics – it was like therapy for me. Especially the songs “Outside of Cleveland” and “True North,” but all the songs are near and dear to my heart.

Our release show at Zanzabar July 10th will be with the full six piece band and we have the amazing Hotel Fiction from Athens, Georgia opening the show. The rehearsals with the full band have been so much fun. It’s exciting to watch these songs take on a life of their own. The live show definitely brings big energy to this album. We’re so ready to play these songs live. You don’t want to miss it. Show Info: July 10th at Zanzabar, doors at 7pm, show starts at 8pm, tickets are $10 ADV and $12 DOS, ages 18+.