The Beatles’ George Harrison released his third solo album All Things Must Pass a little over 50 years ago, and now it’s being reissued in a special anniversary box set. The release will be available in multiple formats, most notably the Uber Deluxe Edition. This expansive edition of the box set comes in a wooden crate with books, multiple discs of demos and outtakes, and even miniature replicas of the gnomes from the front cover. The collection is going for just $998.98!

Other configurations are available in a much more affordable price range, all of which can be seen at GeorgeHarrison.com.

Fans can get a preview of the album with the previously unreleased alternate take of “Run of the Mill.” Listen to the recording below. All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary Edition will be available Aug 6th.

