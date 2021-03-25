Los Angeles musician Georgia Anne Muldrow is a prolific artist and accomplished producer, having created for emcees like Mos Def and Denzel Curry in the past. Among a number of collaborative and solo projects over the years, Muldrow began a series of albums when she created VWETO in 2010, and VWETO II in 2019. Vweto translates to gravity in Ki-Kongo, and the next installment, VWETO III, is set to fall to Earth this May. She shared her track “Mufaro’s Garden” ahead of the release.

According to Stereogum, the track was inspired by John Steptoe’s illustrated children’s book Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters. She shared, “There’s a frame in that book that’s so amazing, of Mufaro looking over his garden which joins with the rest of the land, and in the far distance, you can see the historic sight of Great Zimbabwe. I remember as a child spending hours just looking at this picture, wishing I could go there.”

She released a statement about the new album saying, “VWETO III is intended for movement. It’s to be played when you birth yourself back outside after a long introspective period to get the things you need. It intends for you to be your own superhero and wants to be your theme for power.”

VWETO III comes out May 21. Listen to the new single “Mufaro’s Garden” below.