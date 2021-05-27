Michael Jonathan, host of The Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour which broadcasts worldwide from Lexington, Ky., has partnered with Governor Beshear to provide free shows this June at The Cardome Renaissance Center in Georgetown, Ky.. Here’s the press release and lineup that includes Sam Bush, Rhonda Vincent, Tommy Emmanuel, Jerry Douglas, and others:

Governor Andy Beshear has made it a priority for the Commonwealth to get as far past the Covid pandemic as possible, to open up the economy and life as we knew it. Part of that effort has been a state wide vaccination program.

Among those hit hardest nationwide has been musicians and artists. Concerts all but stopped, venues went dark, theaters shut down. Kentucky is no exception and most musicians watched years of work, dreams and careers evaporate in the Covid pandemic.

Among the resources in Kentucky to help is folksinger Michael Johnathon. In January, Governor Beshear presented Michael with the prestigious Milner Award for his nationwide efforts in the arts, putting him in the company of artistic icons like Wendell Berry, Jesse Stewart, Jean RItchie and others. He created the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, plus his many albums and books. Most recently he had his screenplay for “Caney Creek: The Legend of Alice Lloyd” optioned for production as a motion picture.

“All the musicians. bands, songwriters, fans, the audience, our hometowns … everybody wants this world to open up, open fast and open safely,” says Johnathon.

When he was asked to help accelerate the state wide vaccination program, Johnathan assembled a series of events unlike no other and hosted by the Georgetown community.

During the month of June, over a dozen national level concerts will be presented by Highbridge Spring Water and the all-volunteer TROUBADOUR concert series, a project Johnathan started nearly 2 decades ago with his friends Jim and Corday Piston, Rick Rushing and others.

All concerts will be held in the historic estate of the Cardome Renaissance Center, 800 Cincinnati Ave here in Georgetown, just outside of downtown Main Street.

What makes this project unique and exciting is that music fans attend the concerts for FREE.

“The music business and artists have been clobbered by the pandemic,” says Johnathon from his Log Cabin home near Paris. “What better way to fight the collapse of the music business than with more music?”

To qualify for a FREE ticket to any or all of the listed concerts at Cardome you simply need three things:

1) proof of a vaccination

2) a recent (within 48 hours) Rapid Test

3) PRINT OUT of your emailed concert reservation

“This is part of what makes Kentucky so great,“ says Johnathon. “The community spirit is absolutely endearing. Kentucky is like the rocking chair on America’s front porch and this music is part of the soundtrack that will make Kentucky’s future a leading force.”

The concerts will be outdoors under a huge, well ventilated 500 seat tent. Plenty of free parking. Food and drink concessions on site. IF YOU ARE TRAVELING FROM OUT OF TOWN you are encouraged to get your Rapid Test BEFORE coming to Cardome.

Folks not vaccinated can get Pfizer the evening of the concert plus the new, easy rapid test, which take less than 20 minutes.

To arrange your FREE tickets to any or all of these concerts, select which one you want to attend and fill out the form for each event. Every person attending must fill out a separate reservation. If you want to invite friends or family, FORWARD this post to them.

GATES OPEN AT 5PM, food and drink concessions available. Come early so you don’t miss the beginning of the concert. The diverse lineup of artists coming to Cardome the month of June in Georgetown is nothing short of breathtaking. You can come to one or all of the concerts.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED:

We need you! if you want to help out at some/all of the concerts send an email to office@woodsongs.com put VOLUNTEER in the subject heading and include your contact information

Here’s who’s coming to Cardome:

Rhonda Vincent & the Rage … Thurs June 3 7:30PM

Honored as the “Queen of Bluegrass” by the New York Times, Grammy Award winner, multi IBMA Award winner including 8-time “Female Vocalist of the Year” and now a member of the Grad Ole Opry. Rhonda Vincent and the Rage are one of the most powerful, exciting and popular bands in the world of bluegrass.

Jerry Douglas Band … Sun, June 6 5PM

One of bluegrass Super Stars, 14-time Grammy Award winner, 3-time Country Music “Musician of the Yea,” 10-time IBMA “Dobro Player of the Year” the iconic featured performer with Alison Krauss & Union Station, the driving force behind the IBMA Entertainer of Year group Earls of Leicester, in concert with his full band!

Arlo McKinley … Tues, June 8 7:30PM

Standing in the grand tradition of Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson and Colter Wall, Arlo is packing them in at theaters across north America. This is a rare and special event.

Travelin’ McCoury’s and Sierra Hull double bill … Fri, June 117:30PM

They are the power group of the new bluegrass generation, born from Del McCoury’s family band. The Travelin’ McCoury’s have won more awards than can be listed here. The concert is graced with the soon-to-be-legendary Sierra Hull who rattled to roots world when she jammed note for note with Sam Bush as a 10 year old on a WoodSongs broadcast.

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper … Sat, June 12 7:00PM

The most awarded fiddle player in the history of the IBMA, infused with rocket ship energy on the heals of receiving the Grammy Award for Bluegrass Album of the Year. In concert with his band of super pickers.

Bobby Rush and Tee Dee Young – Blues Double Bill … Wed, June 16 7:30PM

BLUES NIGHT! Grammy Award winning blues master, king of the Delta roots tradition and Chitlin’ Circuit, winning 12 Blues Music Awards just in thrill e last few years alone. If you love real, raw, rootsy blues … don’t miss Bobby Rush! Tee Dee Young is nothing short of Kentucky’s own blues treasure, a legend in his own right as a recognized master of the Blues.

Victor Wooten and Nappy Roots – Blues Double Bill … Thursday, June 17 7:30PM

Grammy Award winning Victor Wooten headline an incredible evening of brilliant musicianship. Revered worldwide as ther King of Bass guitars, founding member of BELA FLECK AND THE FLECKTONES,. The concert opens with Louisvilles own Nappy Roots, an Appalachian fusion of roots music and hip hop.

Suzy Bogguss … Fri, June 18 7:30PM

One of country music’s most awarded and revered voices, Six of her songs were Top 10 hits, three albums were certified gold, and one album went platinum. Hit records like “Souvenirs” “Aces” “Letting Go” “Drive South” and more, plus tunes from her latest Merle Haggard tribute album.

George Winston … Sat, June 19 7:00PM

One of America’s premier piano masters, selling millions of albums across the globe, especially known for the Linus and Lucy theme song for the Peanuts TV Specials. This will be a magical evening of grand instrumental mastery not to be missed. This concert will be in the historic Chapel Concert Hall at Cardome, audience limit is 250.

Tommy Emmanuel with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley … Fri, June 25 7:30PM

Revered as the greatest acoustic guitarist on planet earth, Tommy Emmanuel’s concerts leave audiences spellbound around the world. The Australian guitar master is considered the Chet Atkins of the new generation, inspiring thousands of young guitar players in his shadow. Rob Ickes is a master musician winning over a dozen IBMA Dobro Player of the Year Awards and Trey Hensley is a brilliant new generation guitar player. Bring your seat belts for this one!

Sam Bush Band … Sat, June 26 7:00PM

The legacy of Bill Monroe lives in the strings of Sam Bush’s mandolin, one of Kentucky’s music icons, founding member of the superstar group NEW GRASS REVIVAL and revered as the Father of New Grass. Sam puts on a high energy explosion of musical power, Get your reservations in early … not to be missed.

Exile … Sun, June 27 5PM

Kentucky’s own iconic superstars, members of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and among Country music’s top hit makers. They ignited their career with the global smash “I Want To Kiss You All Over” followed by a huge list of top country hit records.

Andy McKee and Ben Sollee … Tues, June 29 7:30PM

Andy is one of the most brilliant acoustic guitar players in North America, Ben has changed the way musicians approach the cello. This is two separate concert performance in one night. One ticket, One Night, One stage, Two Artists for an evening of mind bending musicianship.

