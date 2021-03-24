If you love Tom Petty and/or an acoustic guitar, Gibson has unveiled just the thing to pique your interest!

The new Tom Petty SJ-200 Wildflower signature acoustic guitar was inspired by the Gibson acoustic Petty commissioned in 1996 to use on the Wildflowers album.

Petty’s daughter Adria Petty said in a press announcement:

“It is so incredible to see the SJ-200 design our Dad worked on so long ago, lovingly brought to fruition with his longtime guitar tech and friend Alan Weidel and the craftsmen and women at Gibson guitars,” adding, “There has been much effort made to make certain this guitar lives up to Tom’s musical standards and the specs he wanted for a best-in-class instrument.”

The beautiful instrument features the iconic “Wildflower” logo in mother-of-pearl on the headstock, a lyric decal on the back of the headstock, as well as Petty’s signature engraved on the pickguard.

If you have the means, Gibson has labeled the initial run of SJ-200s “rare and collectible”, with only 100 available at a cost of $9,999.00. For more details you can click here.

You can also check out this video…

