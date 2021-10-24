Glen Hughes on Holy Ground, Letting Go of Fear, and a 2022 Dead Daisies Album

Glen Hughes drops a line into Kyle Meredith With… to discuss Holy Ground, his new album with The Dead Daisies. The former Deep Purple/Black Sabbath singer talks about what it’s been like playing live shows post-lockdown, joining The Dead Daisies in 2019, and bringing a 70s feel to their catalog. Hughes then goes into singing about letting go of fear and the things we can’t control, overcoming addiction, and covering 30 Days In the Hole, as well as giving us a big tip that the band are completing an album to be released next year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below: