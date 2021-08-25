GonzoFest Louisville, a literary and music festival honoring the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson through spoken word, poetry, art, live music returns in 2021 for their 10th anniversary festival on Saturday, September 11 at The High Horse Bar and its parking lot on Story Avenue.

It will feature music from The Jesse Lees, The Ass Haulers, Hi Helens, Ron Whitehead and Storm Generation, Blind Feline, and Mythagoe. Spoken word performances will be from Hannah Drake, Frank Messina, Ron Whitehead, PW Covington, Hilton Airall, Rhonda Mathies, and Frogg Corpse.

Tickets are 10.00 in Advance, 15 day of show, and can be found here.

Music Schedule

1:00-2:00pm Mythagoe

2:30-3:30pm Blind Feline

3:45-4:45pm Ron Whitehead & Storm Generation

5:15-6:15pm Hi Helens

6:30-7:30pm The Ass Haulers

9:00-10:30pm The Jesse Lees

Spoken Word

2:00-2:15pm Hilton Airall

3:30-3:45pm Rhonda Mathies

5:00-5:15pm Frogg Corpse

6:15-6:30pm PW Covington

7:30-8:30pm Hannah Drake

Frank Messina

Ron Whitehead