The Goo Goo Dolls on Soundtracks, B-sides, & Going Back To Their Early Sound for The Next Album

The Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznick catches up with Kyle Meredith to detail the band’s new Rarities compilation and next album. The two dive into the lost art of the b-side and the idea of their biggest hit, Iris, starting as a b-side on the City of Angels soundtrack. Further on that subject, Reznick also remembers their long string of soundtrack cuts, from Freddie’s Dead, Ace Ventura (where they cover INXS’s Don’t Change) and Batman & Robin, to more recent releases for Transformers and Finding Neverland. The “Name” singer also discusses their changing sound, going from punk in the early days to mainstream success with pop rock, and tells us that their upcoming 2022 album harkens back to their earlier, more raw way of writing and recording.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below: