The Governor’s Ball Music Festival is set to return this fall. The New York City event boasts Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, and Post Malone as headliners. Attendees can also look forward to performances from Leon Bridges, Phoebe Bridgers, Portugal. The Man, and many more.

The festival will be held at a brand new location: Citi Field in Queens, NY, moving the event from Randall’s Island for the first time.

The 3 day festival kicks off Friday, September 24. Passes go on sale Thursday May 6, at GovBall.com. View the full lineup below.