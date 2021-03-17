Gracie Abrams sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss her debut album, Minor, and the recently released follow up single Brushfire. Abrams tells us how the two are thematically linked, writing the track with Tobias Jesso Jr., and the process of letting go during co-writing. The indie-folk songwriter also takes us into the story behind songs 21 and Friends, being inspired by Lorde’s Pure Heroine early on, and finding her own voice with the title track. Already working on new music, we’re also given a peak into what to expect from her next set of music, which may draw on more worldly topics.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.