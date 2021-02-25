Grandson jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about his first full-length, Death of An Optimist. Jordan Benjamin discusses using his voice to make a difference, activism in the post-Trump era, and if his songs change for him going into the Biden presidency. Benjamin also dives into his generation’s desire for instant gratification, making change through his XXResistance Fund, being a multi-genre rocker, and teaming up with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and Blink 182’s Travis Barker.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.