Because when you’re a true Deadhead, you clearly need the correct tchotchke in your collection.

Yes, the Grateful Dead have unveiled officially licensed bobbleheads to honor their 1977 album Terrapin Station.

As you can see the hand-painted bobbleheads feature two terrapin turtles playing instruments on a red stand, with only– appropriately enough– 1,977 of them being released worldwide.

If you’re so inclined, you can find them on Amazon or Etsy.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream