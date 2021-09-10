Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy wrapped up the US leg of their Hella Mega Tour Monday in Seattle. And, of course, Green Day couldn’t let the fun end without a little extra craziness.

During Weezer‘s performance of “Surf Wax America”, three costumed characters invaded the stage. Nobody knows if it was actually members of Green Day dressed as Elvis and Jar Jar Binks, but a writer for rock magazine Kerrang thinks the pants-less prankster is actually drummer Tre Cool. You can see for yourself in the video below:

The Hella Mega Tour resumes in Europe next summer. In the meantime, Green Day also released a live cover of the Kiss classic, “Rock and Roll All Nite”, which the band had been performing regularly in their Hella Mega sets. You can stream it below:

