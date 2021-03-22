Pop punk icons Green Day celebrated the 25th anniversary of their fourth studio album Insomniac this past October, and have just released a special reissue for the milestone. The re-release arrived with the addition of eight previously unheard live tracks, all captured at the band’s 1996 Prague concert during the Insomniac World Tour.

In addition to a digital release, a limited-edition translucent orange double vinyl has also been made available. For the physical release, the original cover art has been recast to prismatic silver foil with a textured, etched B-side. That, along with especially nostalgic vintage t-shirts, are available on the band’s website.

Stream Insomniac (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) on Spotify below.