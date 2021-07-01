Green Day shared the news of an upcoming limited-edition 7″ vinyl featuring 2 two songs from their 1994 performance on BBC Radio 1 Evening Sessions. The group is keeping the sales in-house and making the record available only through the online store of the Green Day-founded Oakland Coffee.
Bassist Mike Dirnt said of the sessions, “Over the years we’ve always looked forward to doing The BBC sessions.” He went on, “All of our favourite artists have done them. We knew these recordings would come out one day and be something special.”
The exclusive double single is currently available for pre-order, and you can see an official announcement and teaser below.
Big news! 🎉 New Green Day vinyl release! We’ve made an exclusive 7” ft. 2 performances from the ‘94 BBC Radio One Sessions in London.
Now available for Oakland Coffee Club members to pre-orderhttps://t.co/NyciBB4DE8 @GreenDay #OaklandCoffee #BBCSessions #OaklandCoffeeHouse pic.twitter.com/KwHJpQkVoT
— Oakland Coffee (@OaklandCoffee) June 29, 2021
