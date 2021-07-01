Green Day shared the news of an upcoming limited-edition 7″ vinyl featuring 2 two songs from their 1994 performance on BBC Radio 1 Evening Sessions. The group is keeping the sales in-house and making the record available only through the online store of the Green Day-founded Oakland Coffee.

Bassist Mike Dirnt said of the sessions, “Over the years we’ve always looked forward to doing The BBC sessions.” He went on, ​“All of our favourite artists have done them. We knew these recordings would come out one day and be something special.”

The exclusive double single is currently available for pre-order, and you can see an official announcement and teaser below.

Big news! 🎉 New Green Day vinyl release! We’ve made an exclusive 7” ft. 2 performances from the ‘94 BBC Radio One Sessions in London.

Now available for Oakland Coffee Club members to pre-orderhttps://t.co/NyciBB4DE8 @GreenDay #OaklandCoffee #BBCSessions #OaklandCoffeeHouse pic.twitter.com/KwHJpQkVoT — Oakland Coffee (@OaklandCoffee) June 29, 2021

