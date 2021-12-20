Louisville band Annapurna has some seriously talented players and guitarist Gregory James is living proof! He recently recorded a short “Self-Portrait” for Vola Guitars that features his instrumental prowess. From Gregory:

This is the first of the “Self Portrait” series, a collection of shorts meant to highlight personal creative growth. In this particular instance, inspiration struck upon the discovery of a mind-bending effect called “Pitch Delay”. When dialed in correctly, a whirlwind of notes are soon at your disposal. The moment that effect met the Vola, it was nearly impossible to walk away from, and from that burst of inspiration came this brief snapshot of my current state of mind.

Endless thanks to Mike Thompson, Tommy Johns, and Vola Guitars for helping me make this happen.

For all of you guitar geeks, check out the “gear list” below the video. Merry Christmas!

Music:

Written & Produced by: Gregory James

Mixed & Mastered by: Gregory James

Visuals:

Director/Editor: Mike Thompson

Director of Photography: Tommy Johns

Gear:

Guitar: Vola Vasti 7 PDM J1

Lead Tone: Neural DSP Archetype Plini with Logic Pro X Pitch Delay

Rhythm Tone: Neural DSP Fortin Nameless/Neural DSP Plini

Bass Tone: Neural DSP Parallax

Drums: Getgood Drums – Modern & Massive Kit