Indie rock legends Guided by Voices have announced their 33rd studio album, Earth Man Blues.

The announcement comes after releasing an impressive three albums in 2020. Earth Man Blues will be a compilation of unreleased songs that never made their previous releases. Bandleader Robert Pollard talked to Rolling Stone about the upcoming release.

“I was blown away that I had discarded them,” Pollard said. “Anyway, I combined some of them and created new arrangements. Others I just left the way they were.”

The announcement came with the release of the lead single “Free Agents,” which you can listen to below. Earth Man Blues is set to be released on April 30th.