This year will mark 45 years since guitar legend Tommy Bolin tragically passed away at the age of 25.

And whether you were a fan of his work with Deep Purple or The James Gang, or his all-too-brief solo career, a forthcoming collection may be right up your alley.

A new collection of never-before-released outtakes and demos from Bolin’s recording sessions for his final album, Private Eyes, will be released February 12th.

Licensed directly from Bolin’s estate, Shake The Devil – The Lost Sessions, offers acoustic, instrumental and alternate versions of some of Bolin’s best-known tunes, including fan favorite, “Bustin’ Out For Rosey”. The collection will be available on CD, as well as a choice of white, purple or red vinyl.

Shake The Devil – The Lost Sessions tracklist:

01. Shake The Devil (Alternate Mix)

02. Bustin’ Out For Rosey (Alternate Version)

03. Hello Again (Outtake, No Strings)

04. Gypsy Soul (Outtake)

05. Sweet Burgundy (Alternate Version)

06. Someday We’ll Bring Our Love Home (Instrumental Demo)

07. You Told Me That You Loved Me (Instrumental Demo)

08. Post Toastee (Acoustic Demo)

09. Tommy’s Instrumental (Outtake)

10. Gypsy Soul (Acoustic Demo)

11. Gypsy Soul (Rehearsal Demo)

12. Someday We’ll Bring Our Love Home (Instrumental Demo)

Check out the alternate version of “Bustin’ Out For Rosey”…

