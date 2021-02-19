West coast sister act Haim have released an expanded edition of their most recent album Women in Music Pt. III, and have called on the help of a couple of talented friends to reimagine their songs.

The group was recently featured on Taylor Swift‘s evermore track “No Body, No Crime,” and have now switched roles with Swift featuring on a remix of “Gasoline.”

The sisters released a statement about the collaboration saying, “since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite,” they shared. “so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us.”

The statement later addresses how their song “3am” ended up with a remix featuring bassist and songwriter Thundercat: “this past december, we were in the studio working on a cover and at the end of the session este mentioned that we’d always imagined 3 am as a duet. minutes later thundercat hopped on the song and put his magical twist on it.” They continued, “thank you @thundercatmusic for always keeping us laughing and sending us the best memes. we are ready for dragonball durag pt. 2.”

Listen to the new remixes of “Gasoline feat Taylor Swift” and “3am feat. Thundercat” below.



