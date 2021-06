Former Louisvillian and musician Teneia sent us her new video and song for LGBTQIA Pride Month called “Freedom”. The song could easily become a new anthem as it’s full of joy and danceable grooves. From Teneia:

Happy Pride everyone! I’m honored to celebrate Pride this year with the U.S. State Department and American Music Abroad. I had the great pleasure of collaborating with a great fellow LGBTQIA artist, Dayluv for this video and I think we captured how Pride feels to us.