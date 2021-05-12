Harry Connick Jr. catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Alone With My Faith, a set of Christian gospel songs he recorded as a source of comfort during the pandemic. The singer/pianist/composer discusses what faith means to him in this setting, recording the iconic Amazing Grace, and the long history of jazz and faith music. And on the acting side of his career, Connick also also tells us about his new movie with Katherine Heigl called Fear of Rain, a thriller about auditory and visual hallucinations.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.