Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. Louisvillian Tim Gillespie always loved the song “Beach Party Tonight” from the 1963 film Beach Party that starred Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon. The movie was such a hit it became the first of seven beach party movies to follow and started a craze for “beach party” music. Tim explains the name of his band Uncle Stinky & The Stinkbugs and how this fun song became his choice to cover:

I’m sure many parents are familiar with the age old gift from their kids that comes in the form of a handmade coupon book. Usually good for hugs, chores and the like. I was lucky enough to receive such a book that included a special coupon for “3 songs with Dad”. I cashed that guy in for a cover of one of my favorite 60’s songs: Beach Party by Annette Funicello. I recruited several buddies to help out, including a fastidious family friend with the ironic nickname ‘Uncle Stinky’, and thus Uncle Stinky & the Stinkbugs were born. I hope you enjoy!