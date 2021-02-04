Music News
Hayley Williams has spent the past few weeks teasing fans about new music. The Paramore frontwoman released her debut solo album Petals for Armor last May, and, less than a year later, fans are already eager for more. She’s very willing to give the people what they want, and even hand-delivered an unreleased single to a lucky fan last month.

Her official website has been redirecting visitors to a website called “Flowers for Vases,” one of two titles for the new album. And, after a few sharp fans noticed that Hayley’s profile on genius.com noted the release of Flowers for Vases / Descansos as February 5th, Williams took to Twitter to confirm the information. She says it “isn’t really a follow-up to Petals for Armor,” and describes it as “a prequel, or some sort of detour between parts 1 and 2 of Petals.”

Recorded at her Nashville home, Williams shared that she “wrote and performed this album in its entirety. That’s a career first for me.”

Flowers for Vases / Descansos is set to be released this Friday. View the album art in Hayley Williams‘ announcement below.