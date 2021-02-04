Hayley Williams has spent the past few weeks teasing fans about new music. The Paramore frontwoman released her debut solo album Petals for Armor last May, and, less than a year later, fans are already eager for more. She’s very willing to give the people what they want, and even hand-delivered an unreleased single to a lucky fan last month.

Her official website has been redirecting visitors to a website called “Flowers for Vases,” one of two titles for the new album. And, after a few sharp fans noticed that Hayley’s profile on genius.com noted the release of Flowers for Vases / Descansos as February 5th, Williams took to Twitter to confirm the information. She says it “isn’t really a follow-up to Petals for Armor,” and describes it as “a prequel, or some sort of detour between parts 1 and 2 of Petals.”

Recorded at her Nashville home, Williams shared that she “wrote and performed this album in its entirety. That’s a career first for me.”

Flowers for Vases / Descansos is set to be released this Friday. View the album art in Hayley Williams‘ announcement below.