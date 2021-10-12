We’ve already told you about the 30th anniversary editions of Nirvana‘s game-changing album, Nevermind, that are coming next month.

We’ve seen a trailer for the release, but now we have a live track!

This version of “Lithium” was recorded in Melbourne, Australia on February 12th, 1992, at The Palace in St. Kilda for Australia’s triple J radio.

Give a listen…

The Nevermind 30th anniversary editions arrive November 12th.

