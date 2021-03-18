Individually David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young are certainly forces to be reckoned with– but can we just take a moment to appreciate the magic that happened when they performed and recorded together?

May 14th Rhino will give us an extra-special reminder of that enchantment with a 50th anniversary reissue of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young‘s iconic album, Déjà Vu, that includes some amazing extras.

The “Super Deluxe Edition” includes a remastered version of the original album on both vinyl and CD, plus three more CDs worth of outtakes, alternate versions, and demos that features 28 previously unreleased tracks. There’s an alternate version of Young’s “Helpless” featuring harmonica, and a version of Nash’s “Our House” sung with the song’s inspiration, the one and only Joni Mitchell.

Want more? There’s also a hardcover book with rare photos and new liner notes from writer/filmmaker Cameron Crowe, plus interviews and recollections by David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young.

Check out the lyric video for the beautiful demo “Birds” with Young and Nash…

