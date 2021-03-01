In October of 2020, Caamp covered “Square One” on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio to celebrate what would have been the rock legend’s 70th birthday.

Now they’ve made it available for all, with Caamp’s Evan Westhall sharing the band’s love of the track and the album from which it comes, 2006’s Highway Companion:

“It seemed authentic and true to where he’s from and that’s a feeling we’ve been trying to encapsulate in our music. ‘Square One’ is a song that we all connected with instantly on that album. That song/album is a huge inspiration.”

Give a listen to Caamp’s version of “Square One”…

