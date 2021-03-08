Louisville native Dawn Landes has shared a lovely, stripped down version of Dolly Parton‘s “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind”, as a duet with the late Justin Townes Earle.

Released for Bandcamp Friday, the track was actually recorded around a decade ago at Landes’ Brooklyn studio when she was then touring with Earle.

As Earle said onstage in 2010, “We recorded this song just for the f*** of it,” and the two would often perform it together live. While only previously released as a free download years ago, it’s now being shared to raise funds for Earle’s family, his wife Jenn Marie and daughter Etta St. James Earle.

Justin Townes Earle tragically died last summer at the age of 38.

Give a listen to their endearing take on “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind”…

