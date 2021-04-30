Music News Tracks
Living legend Bob Dylan somehow turns 80 next month!

To mark the occasion Uncut magazine is releasing a tribute album called Dylan Revisited that features 14 covers by the likes of Drive-By TruckersPatterson Hood, Thurston Moore, Weyes Blood, and more, as well as a previously unreleased acoustic version of Dylan’s own “Too Late”.

The set is only available as part of the June issue of Uncut, but they have shared The Flaming Lips’ take on “Lay Lady Lay”, from Dylan’s classic 1969 album Nashville Skyline

Mel Fisher
By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.