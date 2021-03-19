As we told you recently, Sharon Van Etten will release a 10th anniversary edition of her 2010 album Epic that will feature the original album, as well as an impressive roster of talent covering tunes from the LP.

epic Ten drops digitally April 16th and physically June 11th and Van Etten has shared another track from it– one that clearly touches her.

“I am in tears listening to Lucinda Williams’ interpretation of ‘Save Yourself,’ owning my words, watching her perform, giving it her heart,” Van Etten wrote on Instagram.

Check out the video for Williams’ take on “Save Yourself”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream