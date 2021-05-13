Margo Price has a new “singles club” called A Series of Rumors that invites fans to sign up for exclusive B-Sides, collaborations and covers over three monthly shipments. Members will also receive a limited edition, autographed box of 7″ vinyl records featuring the music of Price’s 2020 release, That’s How Rumors Get Started, backed with exclusive B-sides, lost recordings, and more.

Price’s latest offering honors Elvis Presley, Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lennon, without glossing over their human frailties, saying in a statement:

“‘Long Live the King’ is a song about three extraordinary men who changed the course of history for the better. But no one is without flaw and they each had a duality in their personalities. This song is also about not idolizing celebrities or putting people up on a pedestal because we are all human and we all make mistakes.”

Give a listen…

