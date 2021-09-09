From the moment we first heard about Metallica‘s The Blacklist and the caliber of artists involved, we knew it was really going to be something!

We’ve already heard tracks from St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, and Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton.

Now it’s the astonishing guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriel up next, who’ve clearly been fans for a while. In 2019 the pair put their distinctive spin on Metallica’s “Battery” for their EP called Mettal.

Prepare to be dazzled once more with their version of “The Struggle Within”…

The Metallica Blacklist drops tomorrow, September 10th!

