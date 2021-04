We already told you about the forthcoming John Prine tribute album coming out and shared Brandi Carlile‘s contribution.

Now we have one we’ve all been anxiously awaiting: Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson covering his mentor’s 1971 classic about coal mining in Muhlenberg County, “Paradise”.

Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine Vol. 2, is scheduled to arrive on October 8th.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream