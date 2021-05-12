According to their website, “RESYNATOR is a documentary film-in-progress that shares the unique journey of a daughter (Alison Tavel) connecting with her late father through the resurrection of a synthesizer from the 1970s that he invented.”

And that inspiration has led to artists like Grace Potter, Lucius and Jon Natchez (The War On Drugs, Beirut) to incorporate that synthesizer into some fascinating cover songs.

The National‘s Matt Berninger is the latest to participate, along with Ronboy (aka Julia Laws), on a stirring cover of Tom Petty‘s “Only a Broken Heart”…

Check out the intriguing documentary teaser that features Tavel talking with artists like Peter Gabriel and Gotye about her father’s work…

