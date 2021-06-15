Heart’s Ann Wilson jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest string of solo singles. The legendary rocker takes us through covering Steve Earle and Alice In Chains, and looks back at her friendships with the late Layne Stayley and Chris Cornell. Wilson also discusses why she was so drawn to the 90’s Seattle scene, where Heart’s Led Zeppelin influence came from, and then tells us all about her upcoming releases that involves sessions in Muscle Shoals, a duet with Vince Gill, a Jeff Buckley cover, writing with Warren Haynes, and the future of Heart.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.