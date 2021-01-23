Louisville songwriter/singer Heidi Howe wrote the perfect Quarantine song…years ago. It’s called “Go Home With You” and will see the light of day along with a new video on February 5th, 2021 on SonaBlast!Records. Heidi says:

“Although I wrote this song years ago about missing someone and wanting to return to a place you can’t go back to anymore, it’s taken on somewhat of a different meaning in the past year. I thought it was the perfect time to release it.”

The single will be available at heidihowe.com and most places you download music. The song itself was produced by Howie Gano (Louisville Recording Arts) and Greg Foresman who plays guitar for Martina McBride.