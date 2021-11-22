WFPK is proud to present Houndmouth this Wednesday, November 24th, at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall— and even prouder of their initiative to do some good this holiday season!

“Hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive for the community, with presenting partner WFPK Radio, the Marines Toys for Tots program is requesting toys for less fortunate boys and girls in the 10-12 years and 13-16 years groups. Donation boxes will be set up outside the venue.”

Houndmouth‘s Matthew Myers said in a statement:

“We’ve made it a tradition to play our hometown shows around the holidays, and we’d love for you all to help us make someone’s Christmas special this year. Please bring a gift for Toys for Tots to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.”

Come out for a great show and help us bring holiday cheer to kids in need!

Ticket information for Houndmouth at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall here.

