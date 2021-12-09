Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. How about an instrumental to add to the already several fantastic renditions of songs from the 60’s so far in our series? Why yes, that would be lovely and who better than the instrumental group Squeeze-bot to cover The Beatles’ 1969 song “Come Together” from the Abbey Road album? They also sneak in the famous riff from “She’s So Heavy” for some squeezy fun. Armed with Banjo, Accordion, Tuba, and Drums, give this piece a chance!