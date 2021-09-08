Our midday host from Noon to 3 pm each day, Otis Junior, is not just a DJ. In fact, long before he joined us here at WFPK, he’d been a popular musician in the Louisville music scene with his band The Jesse Lees. And before the Jesse Lees, he recorded a lot with Dr. Dundiff. Otis’s voice is not only smooth as silk on the radio but the guy can really sing, too. This summer, he and his band performed at one of our biggest Waterfront Wednesdays ever and we got to speak with him as a musician, not as a DJ, via phone before soundcheck. You can listen to our conversation and also to The Jesse Lee’s song “Blue” below.