Drew Crawley is a Louisville transplant from Oklahoma originally. He moved here in 2013. He grew up playing music in the church and was heavily influenced by classic country. In his debut song “Angel” he mixes his experiences in life and while living in Louisville with that country sound to form this gorgeous song. Drew says “The song ‘Angel’ was written while processing a breakup and trying to re-find a moral center on my own instead of being dependent on another person to give that input.” The song is the lead single from an EP called Tower Songs which will be available for streaming on all platforms January 15, 2022. It was recorded at Gnome Studios in Nashville, TN earlier this year. It was executive produced by Drew and Lorenzo Venturella and engineered by Lorenzo and Ethan Glover. We’re looking forward to more from Drew Crawley! For now, check out “Angel” below: